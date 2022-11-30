Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 515173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Khiron Life Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$17.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.
