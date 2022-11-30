Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $677,535.87

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $78.76 million and $677,535.87 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.24 or 0.06858700 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00504744 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.61 or 0.30700895 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
