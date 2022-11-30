KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 6.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.14. 376,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,682,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in KE by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,213,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in KE by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 927,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

