KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 6.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.14. 376,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,682,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.
Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.
KE Trading Up 7.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
