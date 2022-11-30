Kava Price Hits $0.87 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $291.37 million and $9.19 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00005271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00076059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00062659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 335,254,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,249,282 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

