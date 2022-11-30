Kava (KAVA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.67 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $294.93 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00005211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 335,402,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,434,644 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

