Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the October 31st total of 64,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 718,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaspien

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Kaspien Stock Performance

Shares of Kaspien stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 205,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.62.

About Kaspien

Kaspien ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 202.20% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.