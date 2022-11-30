Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.53

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and traded as high as $30.05. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 490 shares trading hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $290.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

