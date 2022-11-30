Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in November

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kambi Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kambi Group stock traded down 0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 17.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 14.78 and its 200-day moving average is 16.81. Kambi Group has a fifty-two week low of 14.73 and a fifty-two week high of 27.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kambi Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

