Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.55

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.