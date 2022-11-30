Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $204.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 364,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 113.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading

