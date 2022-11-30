Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Theratechnologies Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $204.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.06.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
