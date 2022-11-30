John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 237 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 262 ($3.13) to GBX 237 ($2.84) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC raised John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Trading Down 16.5 %

Shares of WDGJF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.