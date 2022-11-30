Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.39% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance

JCTCF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

See Also

