Jet Protocol (JET) Tops One Day Volume of $66,316.66

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.64 million and $66,316.66 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,788.66 or 1.00023830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00011093 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040345 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00246943 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02392875 USD and is down -13.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,744.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

