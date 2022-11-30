Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $39.85 million and $72,085.47 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,173.80 or 0.99999488 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010331 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00040965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00248042 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02392875 USD and is down -13.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,744.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

