JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Up 8.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $57.54. 111,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,662,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

JD.com Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

About JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

