JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JAN stock remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. JanOne has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 150.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne Inc. ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of JanOne as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

