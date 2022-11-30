JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
JAN stock remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. JanOne has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 150.79%.
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.
