James Peter Bush Purchases 5,000 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of GBTG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,031. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.