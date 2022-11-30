James Peter Bush Purchases 5,000 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GBTG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,031. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBTG. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

