Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $99.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

