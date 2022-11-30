iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,329. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $130.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

