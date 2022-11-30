iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.48. 6,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,099. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.