iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $396.69. 56,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,718. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.49 and a 200-day moving average of $393.14.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.