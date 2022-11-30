iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $122.64. 17,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,247. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

