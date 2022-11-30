iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,739 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,747 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.