iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Holdings Cut by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 506,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 264,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 693,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 783,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 92,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

