iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.89. 1,083,323 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

