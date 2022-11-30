iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the October 31st total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 23,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.