iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stake Lessened by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,983 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter.

FALN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 16,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,057. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

