iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $25.79.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

