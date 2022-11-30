iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Purchased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 3.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 416,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 998,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,960,000 after purchasing an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

IXUS traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,134. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75.

