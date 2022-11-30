iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
IEF stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
