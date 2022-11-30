iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.