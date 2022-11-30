iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IGSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.