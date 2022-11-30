Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the October 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
PHO traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. 60,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.11.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Featured Stories
