Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the October 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. 60,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $364,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.