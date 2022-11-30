Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,394,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374,993 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 98.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $92,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

