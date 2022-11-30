Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the October 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. 43,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,379. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.
