Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.886-2.914 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 1.5 %

Intuit stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $529.16.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

