Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $476.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $516.00 to $476.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.
INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.
Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %
INTU opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.75. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $697.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.