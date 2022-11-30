Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $476.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $516.00 to $476.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %

INTU opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.75. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $697.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

