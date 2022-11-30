Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 6,442,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,492. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $220.21. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Upstart by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 26.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.