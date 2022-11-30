Insider Selling: The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Director Sells C$12,368.20 in Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Rating) Director Tamir Poleg sold 7,100 shares of Real Brokerage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$12,368.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,908,617 shares in the company, valued at C$15,518,810.81.
Tamir Poleg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tamir Poleg sold 4,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$6,844.72.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Tamir Poleg sold 1,200 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$2,448.00.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Tamir Poleg sold 1,400 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$3,192.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Tamir Poleg sold 1,300 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$3,120.00.
Real Brokerage Stock Performance
Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at C$1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.
About Real Brokerage
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
