Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Sells 1,716 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $37,528.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PFS stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

