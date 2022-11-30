Insider Selling: International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

International Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

IBOC traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. 260,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,145. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,015,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About International Bancshares

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

