Insider Selling: Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$475,729.31 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$475,729.31.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

HWX stock opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.30. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.18.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.54.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Read More

