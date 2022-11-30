Insider Buying: SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) Insider Buys 266,000 Shares of Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV – Get Rating) insider Dan O’Toole purchased 266,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,800.00 ($53,200.00).
SciDev Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.72.
SciDev Company Profile
Further Reading
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
Receive News & Ratings for SciDev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciDev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.