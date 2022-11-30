Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 6.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.51. 25,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,167. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.