IndiGG (INDI) Price Hits $0.0766

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $63,785.04 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.35 or 0.06757957 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00506929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.61 or 0.30833831 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.