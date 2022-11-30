Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 22.90 Per Share

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.27) per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 785 ($9.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,851.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 633.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 642.90. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 483.54 ($5.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

