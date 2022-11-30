IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 26,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 115,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile



IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

