Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Imerys from €46.00 ($47.42) to €50.00 ($51.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Imerys to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Imerys alerts:

Imerys Price Performance

IMYSF remained flat at 38.30 during trading on Tuesday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Imerys has a 52-week low of 34.72 and a 52-week high of 41.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 34.92.

Imerys Company Profile

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.