Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Up 401.1% in November

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a growth of 401.1% from the October 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Ibstock stock remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

About Ibstock

(Get Rating)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

