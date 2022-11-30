Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.43

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.43 and last traded at $77.59, with a volume of 6980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,282 shares of company stock worth $399,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

