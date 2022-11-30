Huobi Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.43 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $21.43 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $6.92 or 0.00040501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,133.52 or 0.06708555 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00513315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,278.13 or 0.31237758 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.